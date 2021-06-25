RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Regatta's annual boat races are this Friday through Sunday at Howard Amon Park! Here is what you need to know to watch!
The 3 day competition begins Friday, June 25, at 10 AM and can be watched from the river banks at Howard Amon Park in Richland. These boats are the Family boats of the drivers of the H1 Unlimited group, which host the annual Water Follies event.
Due to this heat wave we are encouraging fans to watch in the early hours of the day and watch at home in the afternoon to avoid the extreme heat. The boat races are free to watch at the park and to stream.
Stay Home and Watch
You can watch on air on our SWX channel Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2 PM to 5 PM and you can catch the final races on our NBC Right Now channel Sunday from 3 PM to 5 PM. You can also watch online on our SWX live stream from 2 PM to 5 PM Friday thru Sunday. You can also check into our Non-Stop News Stream to catch exclusive race content LIVE at the park.
Watch in Person
If you want to watch the races in person you can head on down to Howard Amon Park and watch for free!
Parking will be limited as Lee Boulevard will close at Amon Park Drive east to the river, and from the Fingernail Stage to the Parking Lot, north to Newton Street beginning Friday, June 25 at 7:00 a.m., through Sunday, June 2, at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Boaters will NOT be allowed to watch on the water. The section of Columbia River that borders Howard Amon Park will close to all boat traffic each day from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m., depending on the weather or race delays. There will not be an opportunity to move past the course on the river during the event.