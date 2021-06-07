What you need to know when traveling at the Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, WA – The summer travel season has begun! As more people resume traveling, The Tri-Cities Airport asks passengers to keep in mind the following:
Face coverings are required. Even if vaccinated, all visitors aged two and older are required to wear a mask or face covering while at the airport or on the plane.
Health and safety measures are in place. In addition to a mask requirement, the Tri-Cities Airport has installed several features to minimize person-to-person contact, including social distance markers, plexiglass windows, and restricted seating.
COVID-19 precautions may vary. All airlines have COVID-19 policies in place, and your destination may have additional requirements regarding masks, testing, and vaccinations. For the latest on traveling requirements, visit the CDC website.
Go somewhere new. The Tri-Cities Airport has increased its nonstop offerings, including new service to San Diego and Hollywood-Burbank. See all of the destinations you can fly to at www.flytricities.com/fly/nonstop.
Arrive early. The airport anticipates a busy summer, which may mean lines at the security checkpoint or airline ticket counters. Please arrive at least 1.5 hours before your scheduled departure to ensure a smooth journey.
Dining options are available. The airport’s concessionaires are providing seated dining as well as grab-and-go food options, and the airport store offers a variety of snacks, bottled drinks, and other items. Or take advantage of our new delivery service, which allows you to order food from your smart device and have it brought to you at the gate!
Think 3-1-1. When going through the security checkpoint, come prepared to follow the 3-1-1 rule for your liquids and gels: 3 ounces of liquid in a 1 quart bag, 1 bag per person. Higher quantities of breast milk, medicines, and hand sanitizer are permitted but may require further inspection.
Greet passengers on the curb. When picking up someone from the airport, please use the cell phone lot and have the passenger call you when they arrive and have their bags. You can then pick them up on the curb. If you need to come into the airport, we ask that only one person comes in to meet the passenger and to comply with health and safety requirements.
Plan ahead. The airport has created a fun and informative video that details the new travel procedures in place.