YAKIMA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office recently made a post on social media asking people what questions they have about sex offenders. Many people responded. I researched some commonly asked questions about sex offenders and have answers.
There are currently over 900 men and women registered as sex offenders in Yakima County and there are three different levels of sex offenders. Level one offenders are the least likely to reoffend and their information isn't made public online. Level three offenders are at the highest risk of reoffending. Level two and three offenders are made public to everyone on the Washington Sex Offender Registry website.
According to the website, there are 6,843 level two or three offenders in Washington. Of those offenders, 301 are in Yakima County. That's about 4.3%.
Casey Schilperoort, the public information officer for the Yakima Sheriff's Office, said registered sex offenders don't have any limitations on where they can live or go.
"Once they're off probation they're like a normal citizen, they can go anywhere and do whatever they want," Schilperoort said.
According to the Department of Corrections, 97 percent of sex offenders eventually reenter society. When they're released, they are required to report in person to their assigned Community Corrections Officer within 24 hours of release. They also have to register in person with their county's sheriff’s office within 72 hours of moving there. They get all these instructions when they're release from prison and it's on their release paperwork.
Schilperoort said the sheriff's office is responsible for verifying the offender is living and working where they register. If there are any violations of probation, DOC handles that. The sheriff's office puts out bulletins whenever a new offender moves into the county or a new area. People can also sign up to get these alerts.
Upon an offender's release into the community, an offender may have to participate in treatment if it's required at their sentencing. Some sex offenders may have done a portion of their required treatment while in prison.
According to DOC, most sex offenders are required to submit to polygraph tests at various intervals while on community supervision.
According to Schilperoort, sex offenders can change their level when they're in the community.
"The state and the county will periodically look at the levels and determined if somebody should be moved from a level 1, level 2, level 3," Schilperoort said.
After following certain requirements, sex offenders can petition the court to be removed from the sex offender registry. According to a Deputy Prosecutor in the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, Heather Thorn, for crimes committed in Washington, the offender must not commit a crime for ten years.
"It depends on what the crime was, where they were required to register, they'll have to have been crime free in the community for a certain number of years," Thorn said.
According to Deputy Prosecutor Jared Boswell, not everyone is eligible.
"The people that can't do it are people who are found to be sexually violent predators," Boswell said. "As well as any adult convicted of sex offense or kidnapping offense committed with forcible components after June 8 of 2000," Boswell said.
It is more common for juvenile offenders to petition to be removed from the list.
