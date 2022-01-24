KENNEWICK, WA - Tax season begins today so you're going to want to start gathering up all of your statements.
The IRS recommends you begin prepping now rather than later to avoid delays and receive your tax returns quicker. You can either use a trusted tax professional or go the electronic route and use an e-file service.
Make sure you keep your documents handy when filing, like your W-2 form, 1099s and other income related statements. You'll also want to keep your stimulus payments and Advance Child Tax Credit information by you.
The deadline to file your tax return is Monday, April 18. It is also the deadline to request an extension, which gives taxpayers until October, 17 to file their 2021 returns.
The IRS also translates tax resources into several languages and currently has basic tax information available in 20 different languages.
You can track your refund status at IRS.gov/refuse or use IRS2Go mobile app.