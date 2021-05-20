TRI-CITIES,WA- The City of Kennewick and Tri-Cities Water Follies are trying to find a way to give the official green light on the 2021 Water Follies.
What is holding them back is the uncertainty of the governors ever changing covid guidelines.
The City of Kennewick's Recreation and Facilities Director, Emily Estes-Cross said only time will tell.
"Because of the timing of the event being still a couple months away and, it's not giving us a clear picture, it's really just time that needs to go before us all to see, can we do this event," explained Estes Cross.
Water Follies has submitted all the required paperwork stating they will follow the city's Rules and regulations, but the problem is, trying to follow make a plan that would still work even if the governor does make a change to the regulations.
"You're taking an event that has taken place for more than 50 years on the banks of the Columbia and massaging it within the guidelines that exists and then you're crossing you're fingers that there's no new info that comes out that changes that event as you planned it," said Estes-Cross.
The Water Follies Board is having a meeting Friday to vote on the subject.