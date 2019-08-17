WASHINGTON - Wheat farmers are harvesting their crop in Washington, but are selling it for prices at or below what it costs to produce. Farmers took a hit this week by a federal forecast that drove down the already low prices.

The USDA came out with its August crop production report which showed a 3-percent increase in wheat production compared to last month. That caused wheat prices to drop. Last week out of Portland, red winter wheat was trading at $5.20 when farmers need to get on average $5.50 a bushel to cover cost.

About 90 percent of Washington wheat is exported, with the two biggest buyers being Japan and the Philippines. You would think good volume would yield a price per bushel increase, but that's not the case right now. Wheat farmers are saying trade wars have really slowed things down.

"Our volumes are up. I think all of U.S. agriculture is really hurt with these trade wars," said Damon Filan, Manager Tri-Cities Wheat. "It effects not only the farmers, but it effects the whole industry, the railroads, the barge lines and anybody that is involved in the chain for agriculture."

Filan says he's personally seen the price per grain come down a dollar and a half just in the last 15 months. He also says we are not in the 'Trans Pacific Partnership with Japan,' which it our biggest buyer. That being said, right now we are at a price disadvantage with Canada and Australia.

Trade wars come and go. Filan says we are usually able to come to an agreement, but we are struggling to do that.

"To put that into perspective…We are down 15 percent on exports off the West Coast," said Filan.

Again, 94 percent of wheat is exported off the West Coast.