When in Doubt, Stay Out: Toxic algae still at Leslie Groves Park

BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES — The Benton-Franklin Health District updated on October 10 that water samples from Leslie Groves Park are still showing dangerous levels of toxic algae. Warning signs are posted.
BFHD will continue weekly testing at Leslie Groves Park, Howard Amon Park and Columbia Point. It reports no other sites have concerning algae levels.
BFHD recommends a catchphrase for community members: When in Doubt, Stay Out!
