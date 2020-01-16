PASCO, WA - Pasco School District follows Child Care Weather Watch guidelines, which were established with the help of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Wind chills also play a factor, Pasco School District's Director of Public Affairs Shane Edinger said. Typically the schools will air on the side of caution, even if it feels like it would be below 20 degrees. Between 20 to 40 degrees, students are encouraged to wear coats, sweatshirts, gloves, and hats. Above 40 degrees, coats are encouraged, but the guileless are less restricted.

If it's too cold outside, Edinger said, schools do have inside activities options, including a trip to the gymnasium, library, and even staying inside the classrooms.

Make sure your kids are prepared for the weather, he said.

"Cold temperatures are no place for shorts. That's for sure," Edinger said. "Make sure they are dressed for the weather. Make sure they got a nice warm coat. Make sure they got gloves and a stocking cap if you can give them one of those as well. Anything that you can do to make sure they are staying warm between your house and the school."

Student safety is one of Pasco School District's top priorities.