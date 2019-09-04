When should you report feeling unsafe online?

YAKIMA, WA - Browsing social media is a form of entertainment for many people but it's not always fun. There are times you could deal with being harassed online.

The Yakima Police Department (YPD) gets more than one case of online harassment a week.

Their best advice, if you feel like your safety is being threatened, is to file a complaint with your local police department.

Officers often look into whether you know the person, if they have access to your identity and what specifically the threat is.

"We try to gauge by what the threat actually is online and the level of harassment it is online and the potential for someone to carry out the threat they have made," said Chad Stephens, criminal investigation lieutenant for YPD.

Online harassment cases can take a while to solve. Sometimes people don't actually know who is harassing them.