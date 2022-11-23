TRI-CITIES, Wash.
Thanksgiving is one busy holiday. According to the FAA it's the top travel day of the year. With Triple-A (AAA) predicting over 50-million people traveling over fifty miles according to an article on its website.
Preparing to get on the road a little earlier and leaving yourself a little more time to get to the airport might give you a better chance to make it home for the holidays before the turkey pops out of the oven.
The FAA has charts showing the number of flights scheduled over the course of Thanksgiving week. The chart puts Tuesday at the top with 48,028 flights scheduled. With the other days of the long holiday weekend following closely in number, the line at airport security will be long and getting to the airport early could help you catch your flight on time.
According to the Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft every flight at the Tri-Cities airport is leaving full. He recommends getting to the airport 90 minutes early. He also says if you're having trouble parking in the long-term parking lot to go to the credit card lot..
If you're looking to bring some of your own Thanksgiving dinner with you to your family gathering or bringing some leftovers home, the TSA has information on it's website on what you can and can't bring.
Most solid foods are allowed in your carry-on and almost any food can go in checked luggage.
If you're about to hit the road the Washington Department of Transportation has real-time travel data for major roads like I-90. The website shows accidents, alerts, cameras along the route and even pass reports.
The department also has charts available showing when they predict the busiest travel times. Most of the charts showing the middle of the day being the busiest.
Thanksgiving Day and next Monday look like the least busy days for travel over all.
