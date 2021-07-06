YAKIMA, WA - With these high temperatures, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very real possibilities. If people feel light-headed, can't keep down any water, or even faint, they need to go to the emergency room immediately.
"When you pass out, that for us as medical providers, is the tipping point, we need to make sure you didn't have a heart attack or that this is not something else," said Kittitas Valley Urgent Care president, David Wood.
Many people that go to urgent care thinking they have heat exhaustion actually have heat stroke and transported to the E.R. said Wood.
That's why it's better to come in and get checked-out than not come in at all said Wood.
Urgent care doctors cool down their patients and offer an IV. They can also check your hydration levels based on your blood pressure and pulse.
It's important to then stay out of the sun for at least 24 to 48 hours said Wood.
"If you’re heat exhausted, you go home, you drink a glass of water, then the next day you’re like ‘I’m gonna go back out,’ it doesn’t take as much to get you into heat stroke," said Wood.
Wood said people should drink half their body weight in ounces of water every day to help fight these heat-related illnesses.
"If you can put me out of business because there’s no patients that are sick, I’d be totally happy with that," said Wood.
Make sure to watch your children in the sun too said Wood. He said if they get sunburned as a kid, they are more likely to get skin cancer later in life.
Vaccinated or not, face masks are still required in Kittitas Valley Urgent Cares, including Yakima Valley Urgent Cares.