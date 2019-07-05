Where to take lost animals over fourth of July weekend

The 4th of July might be over, but celebrations will continue through the weekend. Fireworks are still allowed in Pasco, Richland, Benton City, and Benton County until Saturday.

The loud sound of fireworks can be very confusing and scary for cats and dogs.

If they are not kept inside, they could run away. You should also distract your animals by playing music or turning up the TV volume, The Benton Franklin Humane Society said.

"It's not in everybody's power to stop the harm of animals, but it is in everybody's power to not harm animals," BFHS Happily Ever After coordinator and administrative aid said.

If those methods don't work, there are more creative ways you can try, BFHS said. You can buy calming treats at pet stores, or spray lavender on their beds. And if you have a new animal, this would be a good time to stay home or have someone stay with them so you can learn how they react to fireworks, BFHS said.

If you find any lost animals, you need to make sure you go to the right shelter, or you will be re-directed somewhere else. It all depends on the location you found them, BFHS said.

"It's more than just the day after, what ends up happening is within city limits, you know a dog only has so far to run, there's houses and people all around. In the more rural areas; however, a dog can run and run and run until he can't anymore," Lech said.

Tri Cities Animal Control and Sheltering Services takes animals within city limits of Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick. West Richland has an animal control as well. If they are found in Benton County, but not within any city limits, they should be taken to Benton County Animal Control. If found in Franklin County out of city limits, you can call the sheriff's office.

When they are taken in, they will be put on a customary hold before they are adopted out to make sure they get the chance to get back to owner.

It's important to act quickly if your animal goes missing, because facilities will be flooded throughout next week, BFHS said. It also said to take advantage of your social media and use local Facebook pages to post pictures and descriptions of the animal you found, or the animal you're looking for.