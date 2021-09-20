NACHES, WA - The Schneider Springs Fire evacuated many homes and businesses along SR 410 over the summer, including Whistlin' Jack Lodge. After closing their doors not once, but twice, they are finally back open for business.
On September 13th, the director of operations Bailey Hempstead, turned on their open sign to the smoky sky once again.
"Reopening was super exciting, it was like a family reunion, everyone was high-fiving and excited to be back to work and it was kind of an emotional day," said Hempstead.
But as exciting as the reopening was, Hempstead said she's still worried about finances. She said they lost a few 100,000 dollars just from the first shut down.
As many businesses along SR 410 remain on high fire alert, Hempstead said she anxiously awaits a third evacuation.
On August 13th, Whistlin' Jack Lodge evacuated for the first time, closing its doors without knowing when it could reopen.
After 14 days, they reopened just to shut their doors again.
"It honestly felt like COVID all over again, completely helpless," said Hempstead.
For their second shut down, Hempstead said they had no warning as the evacuation level jumped from a level one to a three. She said she's just frustrated.
"That fire started out super small, but now it’s over 100,000 acres so there’s a lot of questions and a lot of answers that need to be given," said Hempstead.
But through it all, Hempstead said she's thankful her employees didn't give up on her. She said they were all worried the restaurant would burn down.
"We're talking about those who stuck with us through COVID shutdowns and now a fire shut down," said Hempstead, "For a lot of our employees, they are the sole provider for their families."
Join them every Thursday night for their prime rib special. Find them at 20800 State Route 410 Naches, WA 98937.