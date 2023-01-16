Newly empowered House Republicans are demanding the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. That request comes in the wake of a new disclosure by the White House over the weekend of more records found at the president's Delaware residence. In a letter Sunday to the White House, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee says he wants to see the documents and communications related to the searches. Also sought are visitor logs of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.