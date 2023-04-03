BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Several Benton County roads are currently closed due to white-out conditions from the early spring snowfall throughout the region.
According to Benton County the following roads are currently closed:
- Webber Canyon from Badger to Sellards.
- Sellards from 221-Plymouth.
- Plymouth from 14-Sellards.
- Locust Rd from Clodfelter to Plymouth.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible. There is currently no estimate for when the roads will be reopened.
