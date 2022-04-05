WHITE PASS -
US 12 over White Pass was closed around 10 p.m. on April 4 due to whiteout conditions and poor visibility.
Westbound lanes are closed near the SR 410 Junction, at milepost 183.
Eastbound lanes are closed near Packwood, at milepost 135.
