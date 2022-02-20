WHITE PASS, WA - White Pass Ski Area had a significant amount of snowfall that brought out hundreds of people.
"It's up to 8 inches now, it continued to snow this morning," said Kathleen Goyette, Director of Marketing at White Pass Shi Area. "It broke and were seeing a little bit of sunshine, we really couldn't ask for anything better for a holiday weekend."
This weekend might be their most jam-packed weekend of the season.
"We're excited that so many people get the chance to get outside and enjoy winter," said Goyette.
This snow season started warmer than usual, which caused the snowpack at the top of the mountain to be abnormally low this time of year.
"87 inches right now, which is a little below average, we might expect on a normal year we might expect to see 100 to 110 inches this time of year," said Goyette.
But, she's not too worried about the snowpack affecting winter sports.
"You know for us, we look at snowpack, as long as we have enough to groom and that people can have a great experience," said Goyette. "It could be 12 inches, it could be 100 inches, there's not much difference."
The real impact of the below-average snowpack would be on farmers.
"The bigger difference is for those folks in the valley who count on the water supply, so that's who we worry about," said Goyette. "The growers who need the snowmelt to continue to irrigate the valley."
Right now, it's still a little too early to tell if the snowpack will have a significant difference going into summer, White Pass is expecting more winter weather in the next couple of weeks.