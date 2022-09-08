White Pass Nordic Center is adding New trails for Ski Season

WHITE PASS, WA - The White Pass Nordic Center is adding some trails this week and it should be done and ready for skiers, snowshoers and bikers to take advantage of it by the first snowfall.
"The terrain up there too really lends itself to Nordic skiing it's rolley and it's serpentine and the way we lay the track out I think we took advantage of that quite nicely," said Richland Brooks the Nordic Director for White Pass. "The Nordic skiers will probably find it a real nice enjoyable trail."
White Pass is extending the Nordic Center trail 25 kilometers or 15 and a half miles for people to take advantage of.
"For our long-term clientele it's going to be new terrain which is very exciting," said Brooks.
White Pass got approval to extend their services in the Nordic Center from the forest service two seasons ago and they wanted to go up higher because of better snow levels.
"When you think about whether climate change is real or not if we can get up higher where the snow conditions are then that's just going to go well for our future," said Brooks.
For those of you that missed buying the season pass this past spring...
"We have made a bunch more passes available those will go on sale on Monday, September 12th," said Kathleen Goyette the Communications Director for White Pass. "I would recommend people just on it we did sell out on our fall sale last year pretty quickly so if you're looking for that unlimited season pass which means you can come any day, Monday's your day."
Goyette is hoping since we have another La Nina winter headed our way the pass will get its season started by the first or second week of December.
