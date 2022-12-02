NACHES, Wash. -
The White Pass Ski Area is open for the season and with it comes the Learning Center where skiers and snowboarders can take lessons before hitting the slopes.
Lessons are available to every level of skier and snowboarder, in which the ultimate goal for every lesson is to outride your friends. Beginner lessons start by learning to control your stops and load onto a moving carpet to simulate the motion of skiing or snowboarding. Advanced courses result in riding during different snow conditions with confidence.
This year, White Pass will introduce their Lil' Shredders program for children ages four and five.
Learning Center director Dave Johnson detailed the program as "They go out for two hours and play around on the carpets. It's kinda more play time along with learning a little bit about skiing."
Lil' Shredders will be available on weekends on holidays beginning December 20. Reservations for lessons are available only on their website.
