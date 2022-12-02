WHITE PASS RESORT - The moment skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for is finally here. White Pass Resort is open for the winter season earlier than usual this year, thanks to early snowfall.
White Pass Resort received about 50 inches of snow at the top of the mountain, making them able to open part of their terrain this weekend.
Spokesperson for the resort Kathleen Goyette said conditions were great for skiers and snowboarders on opening day, Friday.
"The snow quality is excellent, cold temperatures, are just making the experience so good, people, you'll see they're very excited out there," Goyette said.
Since we are in another La Niña year, White Pass is expecting record-breaking snowfall. Goyette expects the full terrain to be open in a couple weeks. Once it's open, she expects it to stay open until April.
Right now, crews are still working to spread man-made snow in the higher terrain areas and clear any dangerous obstacles. The resort is also working to train all their new staff.
Medic at the resort Randal Hartman said right now is the perfect time go out and enjoy all the mountain has to offer, but it's important to know your limits.
"Make sure you're in shape," Hartman said. "Take a lesson is probably the biggest one, don't just come up here and try to teach yourself how to do this, you have a high risk of injury."
Hartman said most years, he just sees minor injuries, but occasionally life-threatening injuries do happen.
Some people enjoying opening day didn't exactly take this advice, like first time snowboarder Israel Mendez from Yelm. He just went up to the big hill with his friends. Mendez said his legs were shaking the whole way up, then he came tumbling down.
"It was still fun though," he said.
His friend Kollin Gifford has been snowboarding for three years. He said he's looking forward to enjoying the longer season.
"Just good times good vibes, just having a fun time you know?" Gifford said.
Yakima resident Scott Goveia went out for his first opening day Friday now that he's retired. He said he looks forward to spending more time on the slopes.
"I expect to ski a lot more than usual a lot of weekdays and for my friends that are retired I'll probably ski with them and on the weekends with the others," he said.
