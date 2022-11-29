White Pass Ski Area to open for 2022 ski season

NACHES, Wash. — The White Pass Ski Area’s opening day for the 2022 ski season is set for Friday, December 2. As snow comes down and much more is expected, the White Pass staff is reportedly working around the clock to prepare the hill for winter sport enthusiasts.
White Pass general manager Rikki Cooper released a video on the ski area’s social media accounts regarding the forecast. She said the forecast looks great for an opening this weekend, but final decisions will be made as snow continues to fall. Right now, it’s too early to tell which lifts and runs will be open. Check the White Pass Snow Report page online for updates.
Tickets will be released for purchase around noon on December 1, according to a press release from White Pass.
