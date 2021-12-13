YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - White Pass Ski Resort is expected to open Thursday, December 16th, for the first time this season!
"We anticipate running all lifts except for the Couloir Express - we need additional snow pack out there," said the resort in a release. "We will continue to evaluate conditions and we will update open lifts and terrain on Thursday morning. Our Nordic Center will open on Friday, December 17th and our Tubing Operation is slated to open on Saturday, December 18th."
Nordic and Tubing tickets can be purchased on-site however, all lift tickets must be purchased in advance. This is due to the many "sold out" days the resort experienced last season.
"We want to be sure you do not make the trip without having your lift ticket handled," said White Pass.
You can purchase your day lift ticket at shop.skiwhitepass.com/online-lift-tickets
If you have already purchased season passes, you can pick them up on the ground floor of the Day Lodge to the immediate right as you enter through the main double-doors during their open hours. If you reloaded an existing season pass, go direct-to-lift. Your pass is ready to go!
If you would like to purchase a season pass, only "Off-Peak Season Passes" are available at shop.skiwhitepass.com/season-passes.
White Pass wants to remind visitors that masks are required in all of the buildings and can only be removed once you are seated at a table and consuming your meal or beverage. Outdoor eating areas will be available again this season. Masks are not required outdoors.