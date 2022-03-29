YAKIMA, Wash. -
The White Swan Community Library will close temporarily starting Tuesday March 29 in order to address unanticipated issues with operation. A date has not been set for reopening.
Yakima Valley Libraries recommends frequent visitors of the White Swan Library try visiting Harrah, Wapato or Toppenish community libraries in the meantime.
Library materials can be returned to other community libraries during the closure. There will not be any overdue fines through April 30, or until the library opens again, whichever happens first.
The Harrah Community Library located on 21 East Pioneer Street will be open for another three days to help mitigate the closure effects. It will be open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.
