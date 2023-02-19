WAPATO, Wash.- Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Washington State Patrol says they responded to a wrong way driver in the westbound lanes of I-82 two miles east of Wapato.
WSP says 26-year-old Robert J Sweowat of White Swan was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he hit the other driver head on.
Troopers say that Sweowat was pronounced dead on scene and next of kin have been notified. WSP says that the other driver was injured and transported to a local hospital.
