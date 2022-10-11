WHITE SWAN, Wash.-
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Yakama Nation Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan on the night of Friday, October, 7.
One person was stabbed and Deputies performed life-saving measures on the male victim, however the man died from his wounds.
According to a Yakima County Sheriff's Office press release, the stabbing victim has been identified as Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato.
The stabbing is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Detective Adrian Garcia at 509-574-2566.
