The victim of a stabbing on Friday night in White Swan has been identified. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

WHITE SWAN, Wash.-

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Yakama Nation Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan on the night of Friday, October, 7.

One person was stabbed and Deputies performed life-saving measures on the male victim, however the man died from his wounds.

According to a Yakima County Sheriff's Office press release, the stabbing victim has been identified as Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato.

The stabbing is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Detective Adrian Garcia at 509-574-2566.