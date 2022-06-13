WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Whitman College is offering a new scholarship for native students through the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). A partnership with the CTUIR, the Šináata Scholarship is intended for enrolled members, but it is also open to those with close ties and Indigenous students from around the Pacific Northwest.
The Šináata Scholarship covers demonstrated need for tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies. It can be renewed all four years.
“The Šináata Scholarship is one of the most generous scholarship programs that Whitman College offers,” said Alzada Tipton, Provost and Dean of the Faculty. “It honors the Cayuse, Umatilla, and Walla Walla peoples and represents the close and continuing collaboration between the college and the tribes.”
The name for the scholarship was proposed by the CTUIR’s cultural education arm, the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.
“This name is in the original Cayuse language and was prepared and submitted by Dr. Phillip Cash Cash, linguistic anthropologist and CTUIR member, and means ‘to seek.’ This name was recommended to provide the CTUIR and Whitman College the opportunity to actively use an Old Cayuse term in modern time as a signal that the language is still in use,” said Bobbie Conner, Director of the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute. “It also provides an occasion to align the ancient practice of vision seeking with the pursuit of higher education, seeking knowledge, enlightenment, and insight.”
Using Old Cayuse terms in modern settings brings the language out of extinction and develops further awareness, providing cultural and scientific significance, according to Dr. Cash Cash.
Two scholarships have been awarded to admitted Whitman College Class of 2026 students, Aiden Wolf and Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky.
“We are thrilled t o have our inaugural Šináata Scholars, Aiden and Lindsey, joining us on campus this fall,” said Adam Miller, interim vice president for admission and financial aid. “There is no limit to what these two young people can accomplish, and I am delighted that Whitman will be their academic home for the next four years.”
THE WINNERS:
Wolf is the descendant of a Whitman Mission National Historic Site contributor and two executed Cayuse warriors. They were executed in 1850 for the Whitman Massacre, even though there was a lack of evidence they had been involved.
“It’s a great honor to be here as a result of their sacrifices,” said Wolf. “I appreciate Whitman College stepping up alongside the CTUIR and providing this opportunity for a great education. I’ll do my best to be a good example.”
Wolf is interested in Whitman’s combined forestry and environmental management program with the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University.
Pasena-Littlesky lives on the CTUIR and is actively involved in its programs. She is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of San Felipe tribe in New Mexico.
“I am honored and grateful to be a Šináata Scholarship recipient in its first year,” said Pasena-Littlesky. “I would like to thank the CTUIR Youth Council for the many opportunities growing up.”
She will play on the women’s soccer team and is interested in politics with a focus on environmental law and psychology.
Both students have been recognized in the Confederated Umatilla Journal for their achievements.
“I could not be more pleased that we are offering these full scholarships for CTUIR students with the endorsement and support of local tribal elders and leaders,” said President Kathleen Murray. “We are humbled to learn from our neighbors and grow our understanding of the history of the Walla Walla Basin and the Native communities who have stewarded this land for generations.”
