WALLA WALLA, WA - Whitman College is setting up a scholarship fund for international students in Kyle Martz's name.

Martz was murdered on July 8th at his home. You can find our original coverage of this incident here: https://www.nbcrightnow.com/news/court-documents-say-walla-walla-murder-victim-s-body-was/article_2f0f4432-a29a-11e9-bc34-c3c53fa04824.html?fbclid=IwAR1fgom_Q7ikhUqLdPTQ-Bj2ArpcEVmyYscZav3U_NO1Yuj-jVEHQ-4puN4

Martz was a 2007 graduate from the college. Since 2015 he has been serving the school as an international student and scholar advisor.

In this role, Martz helped current and prospective international students and alumni with attending college in the United states.

You can make a donation to this scholarship in his name or call the Office of Annual Giving at 509-527-4928.

If you are a student, faculty, staff or alumni who would like to share memories of Martz, you can can send them to Jennifer Casper in the Office of the President, where they will be collected and shared with his family. Memories can be emailed to casperja@whitman.edu or mailed to Jennifer Casper, Office of the President, 345 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.