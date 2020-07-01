Whitman college voices concern over Walla Walla PD officer's tattoo

WALLA WALLA, WA- Sunday night Whitman college's president Kathleen Murray released a statement to faculty and students voicing her concerns over Walla Walla police officer Nathan Small's tattoo.
Officer Small received criticism after people noticed his tattoo which they allege resembles a Nazi symbol that has since been adopted by white supremacists. Officer Small claims the tattoo is in honor of one of his fellow Marines who was killed while in the service.
In the email to faculty and students Murray says that the officer in question can't serve the community properly with the tattoo still on his arm. It reads in part:
"Someone who sees this officer's tattoo in the community and then sees the same person in uniform would be justified in feeling unsafe approaching officer Small"
This email came a week after a rally in support and against officer Small's tattoo in which Murray claims the Walla Walla Police Chief, Scott Bieber, chose to publicly support officer Small.
"Dear members of the Whitman Community,
I write to you today because I am compelled to speak out about an ongoing issue involving the Walla Walla Police Department.
In early June, during local Black Lives Matter protests, it came to light on social media that Nat Small, a Walla Walla Police Officer, has a tattoo on his forearm that includes SS lightning bolts, a symbol of hate used by the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) and used today by white supremacists. Despite acknowledging the history of this symbol, Small has not apologized or agreed to remove or change his tattoo.
While Small has elected to cover his tattoo while on duty, he bears it openly in public when not on duty. Someone who sees this officer’s tattoo in the community, and then sees the same person in uniform, would be justified in feeling unsafe approaching Officer Small for assistance. I believe this is especially true for Jewish members of our community and for others who have connections to the legacy of terror and death inflicted by Nazi Germany and still inflicted by white supremacists today.
When confronted on social media, the police elected to defend Officer Small’s character and his right to have the tattoo. And, in the face of overwhelming protest, the police department shut down its social media channels. Further, Police Chief Bieber chose to speak at a recent public rally in support of Officer Small, asserting Small’s—and his own—right to free speech.
It is difficult to express how angry and sad this makes me personally, for Whitman, and for the Walla Walla community.
The remedy here is unambiguous. Officer Small must be compelled to change or remove his tattoo. Chief Bieber must acknowledge and apologize for his problematic actions and commit to running a police force that doesn’t have a place for hateful and violent symbols, rhetoric or action. Without these steps, the department no longer has the credibility needed to keep every member of the Walla Walla community safe, which should be the minimum standard we expect of our police.
I have personally spoken with Chief Bieber about this issue, and he was unwilling to change his position. As a result, Whitman College will no longer hire off-duty Walla Walla Police to provide security at Whitman events, including Commencement. We will end our practice of allowing law enforcement to conduct training in Whitman facilities when they are not in use. We also revoke, effective immediately, privileges to use Whitman’s Baker Ferguson Fitness Center that had previously been granted as a professional courtesy to local law enforcement officers.
I realize that this does very little to address concerns from the Whitman community about being safe and feeling welcome and included in Walla Walla. I share your pain and concern.
The Walla Walla City Council will hold three virtual town hall meetings on the topic of law enforcement, tentatively scheduled for three Thursdays in July and August. The second meeting will focus on public comment. I encourage members of our community to speak out on behalf of making Walla Walla a safer and more inclusive community.
Whitman has worked to build strong relationships with city leadership, and in the past I have appreciated and valued the ways in which Whitman has been welcomed into important local and regional conversations. Now, I ask our local leaders and elected officials to work together in that spirit, so we can find a path forward that respects the safety and dignity of every member of the Whitman and Walla Walla communities.
I understand this situation is trying for all of us, and people may have varying needs for support. Please feel free to reach out to any member of the Cabinet if you have concerns or need assistance. In addition, faculty and staff can utilize our Employee Assistance Plan by calling Cascade Centers at 800-433-2320, and students can contact the Counseling Center at 509-527-5195.
With
sadness,
Kathy
Murray"