Whitman college voices concern over Walla Walla PD officer's tattoo

WALLA WALLA, WA- Sunday night Whitman college's president Kathleen Murray released a statement to faculty and students voicing her concerns over Walla Walla police officer Nathan Small's tattoo.

Officer Small received criticism after people noticed his tattoo which they allege resembles a Nazi symbol that has since been adopted by white supremacists. Officer Small claims the tattoo is in honor of one of his fellow Marines who was killed while in the service.

In the email to faculty and students Murray says that the officer in question can't serve the community properly with the tattoo still on his arm. It reads in part:

"Someone who sees this officer's tattoo in the community and then sees the same person in uniform would be justified in feeling unsafe approaching officer Small"

This email came a week after a rally in support and against officer Small's tattoo in which Murray claims the Walla Walla Police Chief, Scott Bieber, chose to publicly support officer Small.

After talking to Chief Bieber, Murray decided that Whitman will no longer hire off-duty Walla Walla police officers for security. They also can't use the college for training and officers can't use the fitness center which had been granted as a professional courtesy.

Chief Bieber released a statement in response to Whitman's decision saying:

“During my tenure as chief of the Walla Walla Police Department, WWPD has always had a positive working relationship with Whitman College. I regret that the school has taken these actions, but should Whitman College, its students or staff need the services of the police department, we will continue to be available and responsive. We acknowledge there are a variety of viewpoint(s) regarding this situation, and we hope the upcoming town hall meetings will provide a venue where community concerns and WWPD policies can be reconciled.”

Murray would like Small's tattoo to be removed or changed and the chief to apologize for what she claims are problematic actions saying:

"Without these steps the department no longer has the credibility needed to keep every member of the Walla Walla community safe which should be the minimum standard we expect of our police"

Read Murray's full statement: