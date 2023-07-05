WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Whitman Mission National Historic Site will begin its summer hours on July 16th 2023.
During summer hours the Visitor Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4;00 p.m. seven days a week.
The parks trails, picnic area and ground will be open daily sunrise to sunset.
Park rangers will also be offering a variety of programs throughout the summer.
Formal ranger programs will be offered at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on select days.
Sumer programs are free and open to the public. No reservations required.
For information about the programs offered visit the Whitman Mission National Historic site events calendar.
Whitman Mission National Historic site is located at 328 Whitman Mission Rd, Walla Walla, WA. For more information call the National Historic site at (509) 522 6360.
