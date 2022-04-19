WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The Whitman Mission National Historic Site is looking to recruit one or two people for the Youth Conservation Corps program this summer. The program is eight weeks long, starting June 20 and ending August 12.
The Youth Conservation Corps program is aimed at employing 15-18 year-olds for conservation work on public land. The hope is that participation will increase understanding and appreciation of natural resources.
Employees would work 40 hours a week for $14.49 per hour.
Applications are due by Tuesday, May 31. To receive an application, contact the Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360 ext. 2056 or merton_heidenrich@nps.gov.
Applications have a parental consent portion that must be filled out by the applicant’s parent or guardian.
To be considered, you must be at least 15 years old by June 20 and not turn 19 before August 12. You will need a work permit and a Social Security number. Lastly, it requires applicants are willing to work hard and participate in most projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.