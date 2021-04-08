Whitman Mission National Historic Site to recruit summer interns

WALLA WALLA, WA – Whitman Mission National Historic Site is recruiting up to 2 individuals for its Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program.
The 8 week program starts Monday, June 13 and ends Friday to August 7, 2021. Enrollees work 40 hours per week at $13.69 per hour. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, May 30, 2021.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a federal program employing youth ages 15 to 18 in conservation work on public lands. Participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs, and park interpretation during their participation in the program.
For more information and an application please contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site by phone (509) 522-6360 ext 2056 or email Merton_heidenrich@nps.gov.
YCC applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 13, 2021, but not turn 19 until after August 7, 2021. The parental consent portion of the application must be completed and signed by the applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian. Applications must be submitted no later than Tuesday, May 30, 2021.
Applicants must have or be able to obtain a work permit as required under the laws of their State before the first day of work; have a Social Security number or have placed an application for one; and be willing to work hard and participate in most work projects.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site is located 8 miles west of Walla Walla, WA on Whitman Mission Road. For more information, please contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360, visit www.nps.gov/whmi or find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/whitmanmission/.