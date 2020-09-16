Whitman Mission National Historic Site Visitor Center open Saturdays and Sundays

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Whitman Mission National Historic Site is increasing access to the park visitor center.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning September 19, 2020 Whitman Mission National Historic Site will reopen access to the visitor center on Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, the park’s picnic area, trails and grounds continue to be open daily sunrise to sunset.
“It has been encouraging to see visitors exploring the park’s picnic area, grounds and trails over the past few months” Acting Superintendent Charles Beall said, “we look forward to future opportunities as we invite visitors back into our museum, theater and bookstore.”