WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Whitman College professor will pick her categories on Tuesday as she appears on April 25's episode of Jeopardy.
Senior Adjunct Associate Professor of Rhetoric, Writing and Public Discourse and General Studies, Johanna Stoberock will be highlighted on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m.
The professor has won awards as a writer for her novels Pigs and City of Ghosts. She has been published with short stories and essays in multiple publications.
