PROSSER, Wash.-
Whitstran Elementary held its 2022 Turkey Trot on November, 23, in Prosser.
All the runners who finished the run received a turkey trot wristband that could be turned in for entry in a raffle for a free live turkey or gift basket prize.
The event in the old Prosser High gym featured live music from the Prosser band. The Benton County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office were staged on the playground for students that weren't running to experience.
The event kicked-off with an assembly, followed by the family fun run turkey trot, and the raffle and prize giveaways.
