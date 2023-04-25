HELENA, MT- Representative Zooey Zephyr is Montana’s first transgender lawmaker, elected out of the 100th House District.
Zephyr, identifies as a progressive, bisexual trans woman.
The 100th house district mostly encompasses the Missoula metro area. On her campaign website she says that she believe that the best way to fight for social & economic justice is to get into the room where the laws are being written.
Zephyr, was born in Billings, Montana and graduated from the University of Washington in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Creative Writing.
After graduating from the University of Washington, she returned to Montana where she attend graduate school at the University of Montana.
According to her bio on "" she worked as full-time staff at UM, first in the Biology department, and more recently in the Office of the Provost.
Zephyr has made headlines over the last two weeks for statements on LGBTQ+ and trans healthcare related pieces of legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.