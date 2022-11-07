TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Polls fluctuate, even as election day gets closer and closer. Surveyors taking every last chance to predict an outcome, using a handful of opinions, is something less and less people trust. After the last two presidential elections where polls leaned the opposite way of the results, the question remains. What are polls for?
Dr. Brian Calfano, a Political Analyst and college professor, said pollsters have been using the same methods to try and predict the outcomes of elections for over 60 years.
"Telling people yeah that one's 30 points behind and you know that one is catching up and all these sorts of things I don't know that it really helps with figuring out who you want to support," Calfano said.
He says while polls can show a better look at public opinion pollsters can have a difficult time predicting the future winner of a race.
Pollsters use statistics and questions that have been put into practice over decades but as the decades go on the un-biased opinion people look for in polls can start to skew.
Calfano said Polls have become less reliable as many depend on some one to pick up there phone to a random phone number.
"The trouble is you just miss a lot of folks who opt out of the survey," he said.
He also said some pollsters are changing the way they collect data for polls.
Pollsters have started using older methods like mailing out surveys to the public and even trying to collect information through social media.
Each have their own challenges and although mailing may be a little more reliable for those that avoid random phone calls mailed surveys rely on people sending it back.
As for social media Calfano said since everyone doesn't use social media the sample taken there does not represent certain groups or stay truly random.
And while the polls can give political candidates, advertisers and political parties an idea of public opinion other than getting an idea of what a select group of people are thinking the polls aren't likely to give a good prediction of the next congressman or senator according to Calfano.
"And its fun for people to cover its fun for pollsters to get into but what should regular folks make of those polls? Probably nothing," he said.
