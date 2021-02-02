TRI-CITIES, WA - The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now activated after an officer-involved shooting in Richland this week. Many wonder when and why do the SIU get involved?
NBC Right Now talked to Aaron Clem, a member of the SIU and lieutenant at the Kennewick Police Department about why the team gets get involved.
"The reason for that is to have an objective, outside group of investigators to investigate without any input or involvement from the agency that the investigation involves," Clem said.
The SIU is used to investigate officer-involved incidents that occur within Benton and Franklin Counties which involve great bodily harm or death.
The SIU will conduct a criminal investigation to develop relevant information to allow a determination of the presence or absence of criminal liability on the part of those involved in the incident.
On Monday, Richland Police responded to a rollover crash near 240 to Wellsian Way. Witnesses told police that an individual was seen running from the scene of the crash. When Officers arrived at the collision scene they found the vehicle empty.
Officers searched the area for the driver and, ultimately, came into contact with an individual near Duportail Street and SR-240. Shortly after making contact with the individual, shots were fired by one Richland officer.
Richland Police Chief John Bruce requested to initiate the SIU in accordance with Washington Administrative Code WAC 139-12-030.
Clem said the SIU team could get involved for several reasons but the main being anytime there is an investigation involving police use of deadly force. The call to activate them is made by the police chief of the organization involved.
"Once that initial call takes place, the SIU then comes in and takes over the scene, and takes over the scene with help from partnering agencies to make sure we get all of the involved agency personnel out of there," Clem said.
The local SIU team is made up of detectives, and administrators from Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties as well as Washington State Patrol and Fish and Wildlife officers. It includes community members as well.
"State law requires that we have community partners involved in this process as well. Each agency has identified community members to come in on these investigations... the whole idea of the community members is to make sure that the investigations team is following the protocols put in place by the RCW," Clem said.
Clem said the SIU tries to get the investigations turned over to the county prosecuting's attorney's office within 45 to 60 days. But depending on the investigation it can take longer.
"This is a process. It's a long drawn-out process because we want to make sure that we get it right," Clem said.