Why clearing snow and ice off your car is essential

On Thursday alone, Washington State Patrol responded to over 100 crashes, as snow and ice made driving conditions worse.
Trooper Thorson with WSP says crashes increased tenfold on Thursday.
"Typically during a normal workday we would maybe be investigating five to ten collisions," said Thorson.
The number one thing Thorson recommends is to slow down.
"If the speed limit on the interstate is 70 miles an hour and you are driving on compact snow or ice, you may only be able to do 40 or 50," said Thorson.
In addition to slowing down, it's important to clear the snow and ice off your vehicle. Brush off all the snow or ice on all of your windows, make sure your headlights and brake lights are clear as well and don't forget the top of your car.
About five years ago, Aimee Gilligan was driving home from work from Pasco to Richland. As she was waiting at an exit, something unexpected happened as a nearby car drove past her.
"A huge chunk of ice flew off the top of their car and smashed into my windshield as I was in the furthest lane away from them," said Gilligan.
She says thankfully, it only cracked her windshield.
"I'm just glad that I was on my way home from work and I didn't have my kids in the car, because it could have been a lot worse," said Gilligan.
A reminder that taking a few extra minutes to get the snow and ice off your car could prevent a crash.
"If you don't clear off your entire vehicle, frozen snow or ice can fall off or hit other vehicles. If that does happen, you're responsible for the other person's damage," said Thorson.