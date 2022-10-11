KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Irrigation water normally gets shut off in the middle of October.
While that's partially because of the lower temperatures Matthew Berglund with Kennewick Irrigation district said it also has to do with water rights.
Water rights determine how much water can be used by a district. According to Berglund, districts have to create a budget for monthly and yearly use to avoid going over its allotted amount.
The water K.I.D. uses is pulled from the Yakima river which is a source used by other irrigation districts and fish.
If a district went over budget and too much water got pulled it could have a negative impact downstream for other districts and on the fish living in the water.
Franklin County extended it's water usage dates this month.
A message on their website says, "With the warmer weather forecasted the Board has made the decision to extend the season. The shutdown process will now begin the week of October 24th."
Berglund said Franklin County may be able to do that because the source it pulls from is the Columbia river and continuing to pull from the Columbia would not put it over it's budget.
For those getting ready to winterize and blow out your sprinklers Berglund recommends you don't immediately blow them out the day your district says it shuts off water.
He said, "you don't want to blow out your sprinklers too early because then if we haven't shut the water off to your area quite yet that water is just going to right back into your pipes, which can cause some freeze damage over the winter."
K.I.D has recommendations on their website for other measures to take to winterize as the weather starts to cool down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.