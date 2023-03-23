WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Glass is 100% recyclable, according to The Glass Packaging Institute, which is why it's surprising when you hear that less than 34% of glass is recycled and most of what isn’t recycled ends up in landfills.
Washington has two larger scale recycling facilities that take in and recycle glass, both of which are on the west side of the state according to David Bennett, Washington State Department of Ecology Communications Manager for the Solid Waste Management Program.
There are a number of hurdles when it comes to getting that glass from the bin into a recycled jar or some sand according to Bennett.
Part of the problem has been the way different cities and counties take in recycling, which is decided locally.
Many have stopped taking glass in their commingled or unsorted recycling bins. Bennett said, “once glass breaks in there it becomes a contaminate it devalues the recycling. It basically ruins it and a lot of times that won't be sorted and that will go to a local landfill.”
To avoid the issue, a number of cities throughout Washington have started having a separate pickup for glass. This makes it easier to transport and is better for the places that actually do the recycling.
Other areas have decided glass isn't worth the economic or ecological impact it would have to transport literal tons of it across the state. With fuel costs being both fiscally and ecologically expensive.
The Department of Ecology is holding a summit on May 3 in union gap which can be attended virtually or in person. The event will bring community members and industry representatives together.
Bennett said bringing people together is one of the first steps in making glass recycling in Eastern and Central Washington happen.
The city of Walla Walla will be at the event presenting the plan it’s been developing for glass recycling in the city that could start as soon as 2024.
“Residents have wanted it. They've wondered why we don't recycle glass especially given you know, kind of our tourism and the wine industry and you know there' s a lot of glass in Walla Walla,” Public Works Communications Coordinator Shane Prudente said.
He also said Walla Walla stopped recycling glass around 2011 after collecting it for years with nowhere to bring it.
It sat at the landfill separated ready to be picked up but transportation costs and the cost of recycled class made it unfeasible according to Prudente.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.