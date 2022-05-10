KENNEWICK, WA - Inflation is hitting so many Americans hard. The hope is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike will help.
The rate went up half a percentage last week which is the biggest jump in more than 20 years. That means people will be paying more in interest on things like car and home loans. If you have a fixed rate loan you will not see a difference. However rates that are not fixed like on most credit cards you could see changes that could extend to monthly payments, even.
Still, rising interest rates should be beneficial in the long run.
"The economy really is a continuous rollercoaster of ups and downs," said Numerica Branch Manager Stevie Piña. "Historically, rising interest rates has worked in the past. The Federal Reserve has an obligation to the economy to, you know, make sure they keep everything in line."
Higher interest rates typically reduce demand, slow the economy and ultimately lower inflation. There is a chance the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates even higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.