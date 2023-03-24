Police say a missing Washington state woman and her daughter have been found dead. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said it responded to a call in which a passerby reported seeing what appeared to be two “life-sized mannequins” down an embankment in thick brush. The investigating deputy found two human bodies. Police from the city of Vancouver, Washington, say their detectives were notified and the bodies are believed to be those of Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart. Vancouver police say family members have been notified. Police are investigating the deaths.