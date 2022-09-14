KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Two micrograms of fentanyl, about the size of two granules of salt, is enough to kill someone according to John Thomas Stavros, the owner of Bio Management Northwest.
"If the [Fentanyl] purity levels are up there it's deadly it's not joke it's nothing to play around with and it's nothing to take chances with," he said.
His company looks for residue and traces of drugs inside a car after it's been stolen. The residue from some of these drugs is impossible to see.
He also says it's difficult to remove from the vehicle, with a majority of the cars he's tested considered totaled by the insurance company rather than replacing major parts of the car like the headliner and the cloth on the seats.
"Dashboards have to be taken apart HVAC systems have to be blasted out there's a lot that goes into this, and just wiping it down's not going to do much of nothing," Stavros said.
The tests take samples from different places inside the car testing for both Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in four areas according to Stavros.
"Don't be putting your kids in these cars until either you know they're safe or everything has been replaced," he said.
Manager at Clearwater Collision and Towing, Kolton Dean, said the testing is something he's started doing over the last couple years as drug use in stolen cars becomes more frequent.
"As soon as we look through the windows we saw tin foil needles white residue everywhere so look for evidence that somebody was in using inside the car," Dean said.
If your car is stolen and recovered checking with a body shop and working with insurance to get a drug test done can help keep you safe from accidental contact with drugs according to Dean.
