PORTLAND, Ore. -

Fire and wind can be a dangerous combination, knocking down power-poles and even changing the direction and speed a fire grows.

Falling power poles, though, aren't the main reason residents in Oregon are facing power outages.

Ben Shearer from the Pasco Fire Department is a part of incident teams in the Tri-cities area for larger wildland fires. He said power poles can not only cause fires when they fall over but the lines can also cause fires through smoke.

"If we're expecting a high wind event and we're having some sort of incident, or if the incident is already in progress you can actually get smoke columns up under those high energy power lines and that can actually bring electricity back down to the ground causing anther fire," Shearer said.

With winds picking up smoke and moving it to other areas, power companies shut off power to prevent new fires from starting.

"A lot of times that's done not so much for losing a pole but if you have power going through those lines and then you do get some sort of shortage or a high wind event again that can cause extra fires and extra damage," Shearer said.

Thousands of people in Oregon went without power in areas across the state.

Shearer said, "I know it's an inconvenience to a lot of the citizens in the area that maybe aren't being effected by the fire cause sometimes those outages effect a very broad area."

He also said shutting off power before the fire or smoke gets to the power lines and poles can help crews fix the damage faster when a fire is put out.

With higher winds the fire can spread faster in dry areas and if the wind comes from an unusual direction it can change the way a fire is fought.

Shearer said, "and then suddenly if you're expecting a wind shift later in the afternoon those fire fighters have to know that's coming so they can be prepared for that fire to suddenly change direction."

Fire fighters often employ meteorologists to get a better idea of how the weather will affect what a fire does next.