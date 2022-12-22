The Yakima River has frozen over due to the dropping temperatures; in fact, bodies of water across the area are freezing over, posing a potential hazard for those nearby. NonStop Local spoke with the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue (CBDR) team for tips on what to do when around frozen bodies of water.
Remember that ice melts from the bottom, going up. This means that a body of water could appear more frozen than it really is. To stay safe, CBDR recommends not using ice to cross water in any area.
"Stay off the ice," said CBDR director of operations, Rusty Bell. "We do not get ice enough here that it can be trusted. Ice melts from the bottom up, and so by looking at the top, you don't know if it's a foot thick or an inch thick. And people need more than a couple inches to sustain their weight."
It's especially dangerous to fall into a frozen river, due to the flow of river water. This can make it especially difficult to get out after falling in.
If you do fall in, the Red Cross says don't panic. Don't take off any clothes, the air trapped inside will help you float. Put your arms on unbroken ice, but use your legs to kick yourself up. Trying to pull yourself up could break the ice more. Once out of the water, roll away from where the ice broke; this is safer than walking away as it distributes your weight.
Get out of the water as soon as possible, then immediately go someplace warm and change out of all wet clothes. Be aware of signs of hypothermia and how to treat it.
