KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Leaving your car running in the driveway while you go about your morning routine may seem like a good way to get it warmed up and ready for the day.
Not only is it against Washington State law to leave your car idling in the driveway without you in it, it's also an act that could leave your car vulnerable to theft.
The Kennewick Police Department has seen an increase in car thefts this year according to Commander Aaron Clem.
"We talk about this every year, right, winter time comes it starts getting cold people have frost on their wind shield and windows in the morning and they want to get into a warm car with the windshields defrosted," Commander Clem said.
Between late winter in January and September of this year 556 cars have been stolen and 44 of those cars were stolen while running. A number Clem has seen increase as the winter weather starts to hit.
"There's people walking around looking for crimes of opportunity, all over the city," Commander Clem said.
The police department has recovered about 70%-80% of the vehicles stolen this year with 93% recovered in the Tri-Cities. Commander Clem said that suggests the thefts are not a part of a larger plan to steal cars and strip them for parts to sell or another vehicle related crime.
He said "often times they're just, they're joy riding or they are using them to help commit other crimes,"
While leaving your car in the driveway might save about five to ten minutes of sitting in the cold, Commander Clem said it takes about as long as it takes for you to get in your car and drive away for the vehicle to be stolen.
"If you leave your car running that is an opportunity for someone to come by and steal your car," Commander Clem said.
