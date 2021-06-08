CONNELL,WA- The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has overturned sanctions against Connell High School allowing students and fans back to postseason basketball games and sporting competitions.
The WIAA and the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) as well as the Yakima Valley Interscholastic Activities Association (YVIAA) met Sunday to discuss with the North Franklin School District about the appeal that was filed late last month after sanctions were imposed on the High School. The Association and Conferences agreed that the appeal was valid because due to Washington State Law the full ban of spectators at events was prohibiting fans and students who were not involved with the racial discrimination from viewing the games.
This all comes after a May 22nd basketball game at Connell High School against Zillah when a few students in the bleachers were heard shouting racial slurs at two black girl basketball players on the Zillah team. The next day the NFSD met with the athletic director and apologized for the incident and called on a third party investigation on disciplining students involved. That investigation still continues. The next week the WIAA and SCAC met with the NFSD and agreed to impose these sanctions as follows:
● Student-athletes in the student section during the game would be suspended from athletic contests since all documented racist comments came from the student section
● No Connell High School students would be allowed at home or away games for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season
● A third party would conduct an investigation of the incident
● Connell High School students would be educated on racial and sportsmanship issues
Then, the first week of June the SCAC also agreed to these conditions:
● Connell High School boys and girls basketball teams would end their seasons on June 5, 2021
● The SCAC League wrestling event scheduled June 12, 2021 would be moved to Wapato HS
● Connell High School would not be allowed any fans including adults or students between May 26 and June 12, 2021
Sunday night, the WIAA overturned these sanctions and now adds new guidelines for staff and directors and all athletes at Connell High School to prevent future racial discrimination. They are as follows:
● Connell High School administrators and all participants, including coaches, must complete the NFHS Implicit Bias class, or equivalent, prior to being allowed to attend/participate in any Connell High School playoff event/contest
● Connell High School cannot host any contests this year
● Connell High School is placed on a one-year probation
● Connell High School is assessed a $1,000 fine to be used by the school to develop, with league input, an SCAC League-wide Student Sportsmanship Conference that allows students from every high school in the League to attend and participate in student initiatives, with clearly stated outcomes that address sportsmanship, respect, and anti-bias behavior among the League
The full statement from the WIAA is here: