UPDATE: JULY 4 AT 4:59
Evacuation orders have been reduced to level 2. Evacuated residents can now go back to their homes.
Kittitas County Sheriff said the fire is believed to be under control. They said anyone returning to the area should remain ready to leave if it flares up again.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Wiehl Road, Loping Lane and all attached roads to Red Bridge Road are under level 3 fire evacuation orders.
A wildfire is currently threatening homes in the area. Anyone within the area is being told to evacuate immediately.
Kittitas County Deputies are working to evacuate door to door.
Red Bridge Road is closed for firefighting efforts from Masterson Road on the west end to Teanaway Road on the east end.