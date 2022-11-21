COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard Fierro, a decorated Army veteran, was one of two people who tackled and subdued the gunman inside a gay nightclub Saturday night in Colorado Springs, ending a rampage that killed at least five people and injured 19 others, his wife said Monday.
In an interview at her home Monday afternoon, Jessica Fierro described her husband's heroic efforts to prevent greater tragedy.
“My husband took the gunman down,” she said of the suspect who had an AR-15 style rifle and wore a flak vest. “My husband knocked the guns out of his hands and took the pistol and literally started hitting the guy with it.”
Jessica Fierro, 45, said she was at Club Q with her husband, their daughter and friends to celebrate a friend’s birthday.
“We were having a great time, we were all on the dance floor and from one minute to the next you just heard gunshots and everyone was separated and just started running,” she said. “It was absolute chaos.”
Richard Fierro, 45, an Army veteran who completed four tours between Iraq and Afghanistan, yelled for someone to call the police, she said.
At the time, another man who had fallen to the ground, got up and started kicking the gunman. Richard Fierro injured his hands, knees and ankles in apprehending the shooter, his wife said.
As gunfire erupted, Jessica made her way to a patio area, she said.
“I was zoned, I was dazed, I was scared,” she said. But her husband remained inside.
Jessica Fierro said her two best friends were shot and her daughter broke her knee running for cover. She said her daughter’s boyfriend was killed in the attack.
Authorities on Monday identified Richard Fierro and Thomas James as the patrons who stopped the gunman after he opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle before midnight.
“I have never encountered a person who had engaged in such heroic actions who was so humble about it," Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said of Fierro during a news conference Monday. "He simply said to me, ‘I was trying to protect my family.’”
