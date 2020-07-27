PASCO, WA - Saturday evening, Mirza, the wife of a Pasco Police Officer, was in a ATV accident which required a portion of here arm to be amputated.
Family has created a Go Fund Me account to help with food, lodging as well as upcoming medical bills.
The Go Fund Me states that the ATV accident occurred while she was on a weekend vacation in McCall, Idaho with her husband and 2 kids. The ATV rolled onto her right arm crushing it, requiring a portion of her arm to be amputated. She was life-flighted to Boise where she had her first surgery and is scheduled for a second on Monday.
Mirza, Ultrasound Tech, and Alex, a Police Officer, have spent their careers serving others and their family ask for any help as they will both be off work for an extended period of time as she continues to heal.
Her husband Alex as well as their two kids, Sophia and Liam will need to remain in Idaho with her until she is released to come home. The family requests to please give their family privacy at this time and leave uplifting comments rather than texts or phone calls to them.
Here is the link to Mirza's Go Fund Me:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/2335vq9iyo?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+expWdV